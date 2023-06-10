AFPi

06/09/2023 – 20:06

Germany wants to strengthen economic ties with Latin America, but with a focus on environmental protection, said this Friday (9) the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, who ended a trip to the region with a visit to the Panama Canal. .

“This is what we are also making clear here in Panama, and in the other countries where I have also been, Colombia and Brazil: we want to deepen our economic and commercial relationship and we want to make it sustainable together”, declared Baerbock to the press in the Panamanian capital.

“And my visit is also to emphasize that we want to cooperate precisely on these issues of climate protection and world trade. But our countries can also cooperate further on research and technology issues,” she added.

Baerbock held a meeting this Friday with her Panamanian counterpart, Janaina Tewaney, and then visited the Panama Canal, the last stop on a tour of the region that also took her to Brazil and Colombia.

“If, as predicted, Latin American countries become major exporters of green hydrogen, Panama could play one of the key roles as a transport hub. [do combustível para os mercados globais]. And I say clearly: we need you to play this important role”, said the German minister.

“My country, as one of the largest industrialized economies, which in the past built its prosperity on the basis of burning fossil fuels, depends on this green hydrogen for the future of our industrial base,” he added.

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay are betting on the production of green hydrogen, an alternative to fossil fuels, as its burning does not emit polluting gases.

“The promotion of the hydrogen economy occupies an important place on our agenda”, stressed the environmental activist and head of German diplomacy.

Baerbock highlighted Panama’s geographic location – and its canal – to facilitate world trade, as it is a meeting point between North and South America, as well as the two largest oceans on the planet.

“One only has to look at the globe to understand that Panama plays a special role in this land. It is at the crossroads of four worlds”, said the minister.

“The landmasses of North and South America converge here, but the Atlantic and Pacific regions are also here, connected by the Panama Canal, one of the vital arteries of world trade,” he added.

About 6% of the world’s maritime trade passes through the Panama Canal. More than 14,000 vessels crossed the track in fiscal 2022.























