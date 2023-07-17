Home page politics

From: Nico Beckert

Air pollution over Shanghai (icon image) © Eric Isselée/Imago

Climate policy plays an important role in the German government’s first China strategy. Germany is faced with a dilemma here: the government wants more cooperation and more independence at the same time.

Berlin – In the case of green technologies such as solar systems and lithium batteries and raw materials for the energy transition, there are “critical dependencies” on China that the People’s Republic has “already used as an instrument in dealings with other countries”, the federal government warns in its China strategy published on Thursday. It is therefore striving for a diversification of the supply chains and wants to strengthen “Europe’s innovative strength and production capacities, including in environmental technologies”.

To this end, the “use of state funds”, i.e. the subsidization of investments, is to be simplified. In the final version, there is no longer any mention of support for an “import ban from regions with particularly serious human rights violations”, as it was in a draft of the strategy. That could revisit the debate about the solar supply chain and the Allegations of forced labor in the Uyghur province of Xinjiang fuel.

However, the federal government cannot be too confrontational when it comes to diversification. Because if China feels attacked, it might fight back. Export restrictions for solar production systems were made public in January – according to industry experts, the Chinese government is still discussing the specific implementation. And just a few days ago, China restricted the export of gallium and germanium. Green industries are only affected to a very limited extent because the two raw materials are only used in a few special solar applications. But the decision is understood as a warning signal from China: “De-risking” could mean new risks for these supply chains.

Demand more from China in international climate policy

It was already clear at the German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin in June: the German government wants to make greater demands on China in international climate policy. “China has a special responsibility for maintaining the global climate,” the strategy says. “The next time Scholz comes with Xi Jinping speaks, the topic of climate should be on his speaking notes,” emphasizes Lutz Weischer from the environmental and development NGO Germanwatch the great importance of the topic in the strategy.

The background: China is currently by far the largest CO₂ emitter. China’s climate target of peaking emissions by 2030 is incompatible with the Paris climate targets. If all countries implemented similar unambitious measures, global warming would reach up to three degrees, according to the Climate Action Tracker.

That is why the federal government wants to “move China to more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions” in the future. Here the government expresses a clear expectation that China, as the second largest economy, will contribute to climate protection in accordance with its possibilities and responsibility.

Germany seeks dialogue with China on coal phase-out

Climate protection is to become a “priority of bilateral cooperation”. The government also wants to address the coal phase-out in China. Clear demands or offers of cooperation are not part of the strategy and were not decided at the German-Chinese intergovernmental consultations. Because the topic is sensitive: coal is of great importance for China’s energy security. There is also a strong coal lobby in the People’s Republic. The federal government also wants to use the climate and transformation dialogue with China to “make industrial processes more climate-friendly, accelerate the energy transition, and facilitate the switch to climate-friendly mobility”.

The strategy warns that China should not use cooperation on climate protection “as a means of pressure” to assert interests in other areas, without going into further detail.

The federal government also wants China to participate in what is known as global loss-and-damage financing via a new fund – i.e. providing financial resources to prevent and adapt to the consequences of the climate crisis in poorer countries. About the details of this “Loss and Damge Fund”, decided at the COP27, will be discussed in a committee at UN level this year. A decision on who pays in and who gets money is to be made at COP28 in Dubai. According to the German government, the developing countries would expect “larger Chinese participation”.

Is China a developing country?

China should also take part in the negotiations on what climate finance should look like after 2025 and help bring Chinese financial flows into line with the Paris climate agreement. The federal government is also promoting China to participate in new financing models such as debt-for-nature or debt-for-climate swaps. The People’s Republic is the largest bilateral creditor and could play an important role on these issues. When it comes to climate finance, China regularly retreats to the position that, according to the official interpretation, it is a developing country and therefore does not have to participate in climate finance. China is open to joining the Scholz climate club if it has a “corresponding level of ambition in terms of climate policy”.

However, climate policy expert Weischer also criticizes some gaps in the strategy, such as “the reduction in methane emissions, which are important for meeting the 1.5 degree target. Hardly any concrete measures and possibilities for cooperation are mentioned “how China’s emissions could be reduced in the short term”.

According to Weischer, it will now be decisive how the strategy is implemented. “I see a lot of work orders for the Federal Foreign Office and the Ministry of Economics, for example on the dialogue on phasing out coal or China’s role in climate finance.” New resources must now be made available in the AA and BMWK in order to fill the strategy with life.