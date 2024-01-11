Germany wants to get rid of a Dutch cult boss who was convicted at the end of 2021 for, among other things, rape of underage girls. It concerns Robert B., the self-proclaimed prophet of the controversial Order of Transformants. But B. – the father of eight children by five women – resists because he simply wants to continue with his 'faith community' in Germany, in a monastery just across the border from Nijmegen. The place where singing duo Suzan & Freek recently got married.

#Germany #rid #Dutch #prophet #abused #children #fear #recurrence #high