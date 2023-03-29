There are 60,000 vacancies for lay judges in Germany, and few requirements for those who want to apply for the post. Right-wing extremists use this situation to reach a position of great power. Extreme right-wing judges is the name of the book released in 2022 by journalist and jurist Joachim Wagner. The subtitle asks: A danger to the rule of law?

Wagner is referring to cases like that of Jens Maier, who was deputy of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party from 2017 to 2021 and intended, at the end of his term, to resume his legal career in Saxony, which he did not succeed.

Saxony’s state secretary of justice, Katja Meier, went to court to prevent this from happening and emerged victorious: the AfD supporter, described as a right-wing extremist by the internal secret service, was put into early retirement. The verdict is still subject to appeal.

Defense of the constitutional order

Meier celebrated the decision. “Enemies of the Constitution cannot be tolerated in the judicial apparatus. All judges and all public servants must recognize and defend the fundamental liberal and democratic order, as provided for by the Basic Law [Constituição]”, he said.

What is expected of professionals also applies, of course, to lay judges, known as Schöffen in German. About 60,000 of them are needed in Germany’s 750 criminal courts. The selection process for the period from 2024 to 2028 is currently open.

This process has few prerequisites. Legal knowledge, for example, is not required. Such a low barrier seems to attract radicals. In Saxony and Thuringia, for example, right-wing extremists are encouraging people to run for office on social media so as to “not leave justice in the hands of the lobby of left-wing judges”.

change in law

This situation is not new. Already in the 2018 selection process, the AfD, the extremist right-wing party NPD and the xenophobic movement Pegida had called on their supporters to run for the position, which is unpaid and has great influence on who can and cannot go to jail. As there are fewer applicants than vacancies, the chances of being selected are high.

To prevent the infiltration of extremists, the German Ministry of Justice wants to amend paragraph 44a of the Legal Statute of Judicial Magistrates. Under the current wording, lay judges can be disqualified if they have committed offenses against humanity or the rule of law or if they have served in the Stasi, the secret police of the former East Germany.

Under the new wording, anyone who does not give written guarantees that he or she defends, under any circumstances, the fundamental liberal and democratic order as provided for in the Fundamental Law, may also be prevented from being a lay judge.

Judge played in an extremist band

As early as 2008, the German constitutional court made it clear that lay judges have a duty to remain faithful to the Constitution. At the time, the case of a lay judge who had been dismissed from work by a court in the state of Baden-Württemberg was tried. He was a member of the extremist band Noie Werte and had performed in over 200 concerts.

Wagner, author of Far Right Judges, considers it a dangerous generalization – there are also no figures on the presence of extremists in the legal apparatus. “I wouldn’t go so far as to talk about infiltration,” he observes. But he also warns against underestimating the danger. “It’s very difficult to recognize an extremist beforehand,” he says. That’s why he advocates preventive measures.

Wagner considers the procedure adopted in Lower Saxony to be exemplary. In this German state, candidates for a lay judge’s position are confronted with the question “would you have any objection to inquiries being made about your person to the internal secret service?” The Ministry of Justice wants this question asked of candidates across the country.

In Germany, the internal secret service, the Department for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesverfassungsschutz), has as its main task to monitor and control persons or institutions that may attack or endanger the constitutional order.