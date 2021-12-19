The German Federal Minister of Defense, the Social Democrat Christine Lambrecht, demands that new sanctions from the West to pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict be directed directly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage. “Those responsible for the aggression” must suffer “personal consequences,” says Lambrecht in Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag, in which he stresses that “currently we must target Putin and his entourage.” Shortly before leaving for Lithuania for his first official visit to the country, the policy of the main German government party and former Federal Minister of Justice proposes that the Russian maximum president and his government team “should not travel, for example, shopping to the Champs Elysees in Paris ».

Faced with the massive movement of Russian troops in front of the eastern border of Ukraine, where the Kremlin has concentrated in the meantime more than 100,000 men and numerous war material, the European Union and the G7 fear that Moscow is preparing the invasion of its neighboring country, therefore They have already threatened “massive consequences.” The weekly Der Spiegel points out in its edition this weekend that, in addition to harsh economic sanctions by the West, the Atlantic Alliance is considering appreciably strengthening its military presence in the territories of its partners located geographically closer to Russia.

“I can understand very well the fears of the Ukrainians,” assures the German head of Defense, who, however, is very reserved about the option of NATO sending troops to that country. “We must exhaust all options for diplomacy and economic sanctions,” says Lambrecht, who also warns that “all the next steps must be closely agreed in the alliance.” The German minister will visit in Lithuania the German contingent that leads the NATO mission in the Baltic countries with troops from several partner countries as a deterrent and to face a possible Russian aggression.

In his statements to Sunday, Lambrecht also proposes to withdraw from Mali the German troops that collaborate with France in the fight against jihadist movements in the region and the transfer of their mission to another country due to the growing danger for the military displaced there. “The safety of our soldiers is a priority for me,” says the Social Democratic policy, who considers it necessary to verify whether the training of Malian soldiers carried out by German troops “can be carried out in a safer or even better place.” Germany has 1,100 soldiers in Mali participating in the UN mission “Minusma” and another 600 in a mission to train local troops.