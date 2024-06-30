Pürner: Germany should demand that Ukraine begin negotiations with Russia

German authorities should demand that Ukraine begin negotiations with Russia. On the necessity of such a step stated candidate for Member of the European Parliament from the BSW party (Sarah Wagenknecht Union) Friedrich Pürner on the social network X.

In his opinion, Berlin should stop providing financial and military aid to Kyiv until it agrees to sit down at the negotiating table. “You spend our taxes, thanks to which the killings only continue. Then you cut social benefits for citizens and expect applause?” the politician addressed the German government.

He noted that the suspension of arms supplies to Kyiv will help world leaders understand how seriously the parties to the Ukrainian conflict are committed to the final restoration of peace.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with Russia. According to him, they are possible only with the participation of intermediaries and by agreeing on the proposal with Kiev.