As the laws are now being written, the sale of new cars with petrol and diesel engines will be banned in EU countries by 2035. For the time being, the focus is mainly on electric cars with a battery, with a small role for hydrogen cars. Germany is now asking the European Commission to consider an exception for synthetic fuels.

German Transport Minister Michael Theurer says at a meeting in Stockholm: “The [Europese] The Commission should come up with a proposal on how eFuels can be used or how combustion engines that run on climate-neutral fuels can be designed.’ The minister is not against battery cars, but wants more options.

If the European Commission agrees to an exception, this would mean that the exception also applies to the Netherlands. Here you could buy a petrol car from a major car brand after 2035. It is not yet known how they will ensure that you can only fill up with synthetic fuels. Or will conventional petrol be banned?

Are synthetic fuels zero emissions?

Synthetic fuels or eFuels are CO2 neutral. If you burn the stuff in a petrol engine, CO2 will certainly be released. The idea is that this CO2 was removed from the air during the production of the fuel. The sustainable fuel therefore only emits what it has already collected. The F1 is currently developing the toddler, just like Porsche.

Small car manufacturers will be allowed to sell petrol engines in 2035

Car manufacturers that sell in small numbers will still be allowed to sell cars with diesel and petrol engines in 2035. The Dutch Donkervoort indicates that they are also looking at synthetic fuels with great interest.