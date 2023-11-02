The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given several twists to German immigration policy: on the one hand, it lowered the obstacles to the incorporation of non-EU workers, given the lack of personnel in practically all labor sectors; On the other, he announced a law to accelerate the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and irregular immigrants.

All of this occurs while managing record numbers of foreign arrivals, although under different circumstances. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainians, exempt from the cumbersome asylum application processes, in accordance with European regulations for these war displaced people. It is a new record, after the million refugees welcomed in the country during the 2015 migration crisis. In addition to the Ukrainians, there are 250,000 asylum seekers from various origins who arrived last year and the 50,000 irregular immigrants who are estimated to have entered the country. in this period.

Of the million asylum seekers that Germany received in 2015 and another half million additional arrivals in the following two years, a third have already joined the German labor market. Regarding Ukrainians in the last year, the percentage drops to one in four, according to data from the Federal Employment Agency (BA). Despite this, it is estimated that Germany would need some 400,000 additional foreign workers each year until 2030. Only in this way would the lack of personnel in industry, the service sector, restaurants, hospitals or schools be covered, according to the BA.

The integration of refugees from diverse backgrounds and cultures into the German labor market is neither easy nor quick, although the precept of language proficiency has already been lowered and the processes of homologation of educational or trade qualifications have been eased. The Minister of Labor, the social democrat Hubertus Heil, is the driving force behind the new regulations for the integration of foreign workers. But the results so far are rather lukewarm.

The Germany of Chancellor Scholz, at the head of his tripartite between social democrats, greens and liberals, is no longer the thriving country that in the 70s attracted millions of ‘gastarbeiter’ (literally, “guest” workers) from Italy, Portugal, Spain or Turkey. Not only because it entered recession this year, but because it is a country with low salaries and a precarious labor market since the harsh reforms imposed by the previous social democratic chancellor, Gerhard Schröder (in power from 1998 to 2005). The obsession with austerity of his successor, the conservative Angela Merkel, who governed until 2021, meant that the boom years were not taken advantage of to update infrastructure and public investment. Scholz is responsible for governing a country weighed down by its bureaucracy, where digitalization is in its infancy in sectors such as healthcare and public administration and in recession, after the energy crisis precipitated by the war in Ukraine.

These are gaps that seem unthinkable in a power like Germany, to which are added the pressures of regional and municipal powers, overwhelmed by the high and prolonged cost of the social and labor integration of refugees.

As things stand, the extreme right continues to recruit voters among the dissatisfied. It is in second position in voting intention, only surpassed by the conservative opposition bloc.

Theory and practice of deportations



The recent initiative announced by the Scholz Government to expedite the deportations of irregulars is not directed at the large groups of non-EU citizens welcomed by the country. That is, neither to Ukrainians nor to refugees from other origins with a residence permit or prospects of obtaining one. It is addressed to the more than 54,000 rejected asylum seekers who are awaiting deportation. The group also includes members of organized crime gangs, as well as the so-called ‘lone wolves’ of Islamic radicalism.

It is part of the total of more than 250,000 applicants whose right to asylum was not recognized, but who are considered not to be expelled for humanitarian reasons, because their lives are in danger in their place of origin or due to lack of agreements. bilateral with the authorities of the country of origin.

So far this year, Germany has barely managed to deport 12,000 of those rejected applicants. Some had been in a “tolerated” situation for 18 months, amid the mountain of paperwork that each case generates. The operations deployed for each expulsion, generally in small groups or individuals, are the end point of long processes that can be resolved at the last minute because NGOs, churches or other aid organizations manage to present “in extremis” a document that makes them unviable.

The Minister of the Interior, the social democrat Nancy Faeser, presented this week a bill aimed at facilitating the procedures, debureaucratizing them and extending the periods in which each of those affected can be detained pending their expulsion, from the current 10 days. at 27.

Germany is not the only European country with these types of problems. Sweden announced these days the expulsion of Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who has carried out repeated public burnings of the Koran. His actions have sparked protests from the Islamic world and especially from Turkey, a country on which Sweden’s ratification as a new member of NATO still depends. Momika, who declares herself an atheist as well as a Christian or a far-right activist, is a problem for Stockholm. His temporary residence permit expires in April 2024. The immigration authorities have acknowledged, after announcing his expulsion, that they will not be able to carry it out “for the moment” due to the risk that his life would run if he were handed over to Iraq. .