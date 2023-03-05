Scholz said that Germany is going to increase defense production on an ongoing basis

Germany is going to increase defense production on a permanent basis. This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, writes RIA News.

He stated that the FRG needed constant supplies of ammunition and military equipment. Scholz added that this also applies to tanks and air defense systems.

On March 4, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said that the defense industry of the European Union (EU) should move to a wartime economy model. She pointed out that this is necessary in order to “meet the needs” of Europe in defense production.

Earlier it also became known that Ukraine asked the EU to send it 250,000 artillery shells per month. According to Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, the country spends an average of 110,000 NATO-caliber 155-millimeter shells per month. According to the Ukrainian minister, for the successful completion of combat missions, the minimum need for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is at least 60 percent of the full ammunition load.

In addition, as Politico wrote, the EU countries want to provide Ukraine with a billion euros of military assistance, which will be used to purchase ammunition, in particular, 155-millimeter artillery shells.