In Germany, they wanted to impose sanctions against the United States because of their actions with respect to the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. This proposal was made by the deputy of the party “Alternative for Germany” and member of the Bundestag Committee on Energy Steffen Kotrets, quoted by RIA News…

Cotrets lamented that the German government opposed US actions only in words, because of which the project is still in jeopardy. According to the politician, Berlin should think about retaliatory measures, for example, raising duties on the supply of liquefied gas from the United States.

The US refusal of restrictions against the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was announced the day before, on May 19. The text of the report, which was quoted by Bloomberg, said that the pipeline is an activity that could be imposed by sanctions, but the administration of US President Joe Biden decided not to do this.

Later, the US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against the pipeline. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed that it is in the US national interests to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG. At the same time, the statement of the head of the foreign ministry emphasized that the United States would continue to “steadfastly” oppose the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.