The match between Germany and Switzerland will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt and is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. (local time). This match corresponds to the third day of the group stage of Euro 2024, where Germany has already qualified for the next round, while Switzerland could remain third or even go first if they manage to beat Germany.
Below we leave you with all the injured and sanctioned players from both teams for this match:
Steven Zuber
The AEK Athens player has not yet played a single minute in this Euro Cup and his participation against Germany is not certain since he arrives as a doubt after suffering a calf strain
Fabian Schär
Key player in the Swiss team who could not play against the German team in the last game of the group stage of the Euro Cup. The Newcastle defender arrives as a doubt due to a nasal fracture
Denis Zakaria
The Monaco player suffers from thigh problems and everything indicates that he will not play against the Germans. He still has not played a single minute and the status of his injury is unknown.
The team coached by Jules Nagelsmann does not have any injured players for this match. The Germans have all their strength to certify that first place in Group A and thus go first to the next round of the tournament.
For this match, no team will have a player who misses the match on the third day of Group A of the Euro Cup due to suspension. There are several players from Switzerland who could miss the next match due to an accumulation of cards, these players are: Rocardo Rodríguez, Vincent Sierro, Widmer and Remo Freuler
On the German side, the players facing sanctions are Rüdiger, Mittelstadt, Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah
