The German team and the Netherlands will face each other in this second match of the national team break in order to continue building the team for Euro 2024. Germany is the host, so it has not had to go through a qualifier unlike from the rest, but that doesn't make it less prepared since it has been playing friendlies of a very high level and has just beaten an entire France. For their part, the Dutch have just beaten the Scots severely by 4 goals to 0, which will give them enough confidence in the face of a direct rival to win the continental title.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match is going to take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called by both selectors during the confrontation of the two teams.
Match information
City: Frankfurt, Germany
Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park
Date: Tuesday March 26
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Germany vs Netherlands on television in Spain?
UEFA.TV
How can you watch Germany vs Netherlands on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Germany vs Netherlands on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN
How will Germany vs Netherlands be seen on television in the United States?
ViX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
4-0 victory
|
International friendly
|
Gibraltar
|
6-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Ireland
|
1-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Greece
|
0-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
France
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
Victory 0-2
|
International friendly
|
Austria
|
Defeat 2-0
|
International friendly
|
Türkiye
|
Defeat 2-3
|
International friendly
|
Mexico
|
2-2 draw
|
International friendly
|
USA
|
Victory 1-3
|
International friendly
Germany: Ter Stegen Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah; Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Wirtz, Musiala, Gündogan and Füllkrug.
Netherlands: Flekken; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Koopmeiners, Veerman, De Roon; Malen, Weghorst and Gakpo.
Germany 1-1 Netherlands. They are two great teams that are in good shape and with great players in their starting eleven, therefore a very competitive and interesting match is expected.
