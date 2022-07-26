The semi-finals of the Women’s Euro Cup are here and once again the Germans are in contention for the title. Although the favorites to win the title are the locals, Germany and France are close behind in the fight for the cup, but only one of these two teams will be able to reach the final. The eight-time champions start off with the advantage of knowing the tournament like the back of their hand, but France is a team you can’t rest easy with.
When is Germany – France? The match will be on Wednesday, July 27 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where will the match be played? The match will be at MK Stadium, home of Milton Keynes Dons FC. It has a capacity of 30,500 spectators.
Where can I watch the Germany – France? In Spain can be followed through RTVE or of DAZN. In Mexico, the game can be followed through ESPN or of Star + and in Argentina on the same channels. For the rest of the countries, you can see the programming here.
Germany
The German team has made an impeccable tournament so far. Despite not being part of the plans of many to win the title, they have won all their games convincingly and also without showing any weaknesses, leaving a scoring balance of 11 goals for and 0 against. With 8 European Championships won, the Germans dream of winning the ninth and distancing themselves from the rest.
France
The French’s road to the semi-finals hasn’t been as impressive as Germany’s, drawing one game and revealing a few weaknesses, but they overcame a very difficult game against the Netherlands in the quarters in extra time to advance to the next round and reach with an important morale shot.
Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Buhl.
France: Peyraud Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino.
The Germans continue their streak and stand in another final in their history to fight for the ninth European title of the women’s team.
Germany 3-1 France.
