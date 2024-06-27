This Saturday, June 29, Germany and Denmark will meet in the second round of 16 match of Euro 2024. Germany, which finished first in its group thanks to a goal in the 92nd minute against Switzerland, will play at home, which becomes the favorite of the meeting. For its part, Denmark, second in its group, has proven to be a solid and well-organized team, despite not playing attractive football. The advantage of playing in Germany does not guarantee victory, since Denmark has been able to prevail with its collective game. This match promises to be exciting and contested, with both teams fighting to advance in the tournament.
Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned from both teams for these round of 16:
Antonio Rudiger
The Real Madrid center back will be the only player injured by the German national team. The player is a doubt given that he suffers from a hip injury that will more than likely make him watch the game from the stands.
On the other hand, the Danes have the dream of eliminating the host as well as one of the favorites of the tournament. To this end, the Danish team does not have any injured players for this match.
There are two players who will miss this match because they have to serve a sanction due to the accumulation of yellow cards. One from the German team, Joanthan Tah, and another from the Danes, Hjulmand. This means that for one of these two players, their last game in this Euro Cup will have been the last in the group stage.
