However, heading into the round of 16, the team will be without two of its key defenders: Antonio Rüdiger, due to injury, and Jonathan Tah, who will be absent due to suspension. These losses could influence their performance in the crucial match against Denmark.

In the round of 16, Denmark will be without their midfielder Hjulmand, who will be absent due to suspension. This loss could affect the team’s dynamics in its crucial confrontation against Germany.