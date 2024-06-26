This Saturday, June 29, Germany and Denmark will meet in the second round of 16 match of Euro 2024. Germany, which finished first in its group thanks to a goal in the 92nd minute against Switzerland, will play at home, which becomes the favorite of the meeting. For its part, Denmark, second in its group, has proven to be a solid and well-organized team, despite not playing attractive football. The advantage of playing in Germany does not guarantee victory, since Denmark has been able to prevail with its collective game. This match promises to be exciting and contested, with both teams fighting to advance in the tournament.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Germany and Denmark:
City: Dortmund, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: June 29
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Swiss
|
E 1-1
|
Eurocup
|
Hungary
|
W 2-0
|
Euro Cup
|
Scotland
|
V 5-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Greece
|
V 2-1
|
Friendly
|
Ukraine
|
E 0-0
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Serbia
|
E 0-0
|
Euro Cup
|
England
|
E 1-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Slovenia
|
E 1-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Norway
|
V 3-1
|
Friendly
|
Sweden
|
V 2-1
|
Friendly
Germany had an outstanding time in the group stage of Euro 2024. They began with a resounding 5-1 victory against Scotland, followed by a 2-0 victory against Hungary. In their last match, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland, enough to secure first place in their group.
However, heading into the round of 16, the team will be without two of its key defenders: Antonio Rüdiger, due to injury, and Jonathan Tah, who will be absent due to suspension. These losses could influence their performance in the crucial match against Denmark.
Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after drawing its three group matches. They started with a 1-1 against Slovenia, followed by another 1-1 against England, a match in which they showed themselves superior. Finally, they closed the group stage with a 0-0 draw in a match that seemed long for the fans.
In the round of 16, Denmark will be without their midfielder Hjulmand, who will be absent due to suspension. This loss could affect the team’s dynamics in its crucial confrontation against Germany.
Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstädt, Musiala, Andrich, Gundogan, Kroos, Wirtz and Niclas Füllkrug.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Verstergaard, Christensen, Bah, Christian Nørgaard, Hojbjerg, Mæhle, Eriksen, Wind and Højlund
Germany is one of the big favorites to win this Euro Cup and has not yet shown its full potential. Now that the crossovers are coming, we hope to see the best version of all its stars. If this happens, Denmark’s chances of pulling off an upset and advancing to the quarterfinals diminish.
Therefore, for this tie we are betting on a comfortable victory for the host team.
Germany 3-1 Denmark
More news about Euro 2024
#Germany #Denmark #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply