01:36 In this file photo taken on February 12, 2022 French referee Stephanie Frappart during the French L1 soccer match Montpellier vs Lille at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier, southern France. Sylvain THOMAS AFP/Archives

French Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee a FIFA Men’s World Cup match; a historic event that will be sealed on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Qatar, during the group E duel between Germany and Costa Rica.