Germany vs. Colombia, LIVE: confirmed lineups

Colombia vs. Iraq. Celebration of the goal by Mateo Cassierra
Alejandro Matias
Colombia vs. Iraq. Mateo Cassierra’s goal celebration
The game is played at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.
Germany receives Colombia in Gelsenkirchen, in the last friendly of Néstor Lorenzo’s team before the qualifier for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup. The game is played at the Veltins Arena stadium.
Lorenzo made five changes with respect to the team that started in Valencia against Iraq: Camilo Vargas, Yerry Mina, Déiver Machado, Mateus Uribe and Jhon Arias enter the formation. Álvaro Montero, Dávinson Sánchez, Andrés Salazar, Diego Valoyes and Jorge Carrascal leave.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Germany and Colombia
