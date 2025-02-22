Germany votes in full fascism of the aging

Germany celebrates general elections under the cyclone of the fascism of the sorry that radiates to the world the United States of Trump. In principle, there are not too many surprises. The neo -Nazis of Alternative by Germany (AFD), although they rise strongly in the surveys until duplicate – now with 20% of the votes – the result obtained in 2021, would remain in second place, in some elections that according to the surveys will win the conservatives of the CDU to govern with the social democrats, although at this time they still deny that possible coalition. Several more parties could obtain representation and be part of the government result.

What is about to see is the influence that the huge support will have that the ultra -right receives from Elon Musk through X and the Trump government. Truffled misinformation and even possible traps, you can change what is expected. Millions of Germans have – in principle – the word, subject to a series of tensions that are largely new to them.