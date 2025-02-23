The CDU and the AFD are the incontestable winners of the German elections. Democristians, committed to reissue the great coalition with the Socialists to govern, are again the most voted party.

For its part, the extreme right triumphs by bending its 2021 results and erecting in second force. Without a doubt, the right turn is a fact in other EU countries and in the US. However, in Germany it occurs with special intensity, due to the naked policies of Olaf Scholz, who add the country in two years of recession and propiniate to the SPD an unprecedented electoral defeat since 1949. The Germans thus claim a change of course in the that liberal policies, tax reduction and measures in favor of the company prevail.