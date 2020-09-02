The German national team starts the new Nations League season in Stuttgart on Thursday evening. Against Spain, national coach Joachim Löw will do without the players of FC Bayern and RB Leipzig, who were last challenged in the Champions League. This is how the DFB team could appear.
Löw only nominated Leroy Sané and Niklas Süle from FC Bayern for the upcoming duels in the Nations League against Spain and Switzerland. In addition to the FCB stars around Neuer, Kimmich, Goretzka and Gnabry, the defender duo Klostermann and Halstenberg from RB Leipzig also received a break.
Robin Gosens from Atalanta Bergamo, however, can hope for his international debut. “Robin will definitely be in the starting line-up tomorrow. He’s got a rhythm and will get the chance. He deserved it and had a good season in Italy,” affirmed Löw. At the PK on Wednesday, the national coach also revealed further details about his line-up. Without Neuer and the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp can guard the German goal. “He’s number one for the first game. Bernd Leno was injured for a few weeks,” said Löw.
Niklas Süle, fit again after his cruciate ligament rupture and already in action for Bayern in the Champions League, will also appear from the start. “I plan with him from the start,” confirmed Löw. The national coach presumably relies on a three-man defense, which Matthias Ginter and Antonio Rüdiger complete: “Tomorrow I will tend towards a three-man chain. But we can also play the chain-of-four Play back four. “
On the offensive, Löw relies on Leroy Sané: “Leroy will start too”. In addition to the new Munich, Timo Werner (now FC Chelsea) and his soon-to-be teammate Kai Havertz are expected. This results in a 3-4-3 formation against Spain.
The positions that are still open on the right-hand side and in midfield headquarters will likely be filled with Kroos, Gündogan and Kehrer. While Kroos and Kehrer are likely to have their starting eleven, Emre Can would be a more defensive and more competitive alternative for Gündogan.
