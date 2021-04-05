German Health Minister Jens Young has warned of the continuing danger of infection with the Coronavirus.

“Vaccination does not prevent the third wave, the third wave is growing,” young men in Berlin said today, Monday, in Berlin, during a visit to the “Messe” vaccination center, adding that countries with higher vaccination rates, such as Chile, Britain and the United States, show that restrictions on mixing are still necessary. .

Young men described the situation in intensive care units and hospitals as worrying in light of the increase in occupancy rates. He said, “We have to break this third wave together and reduce mixing, especially in the personal sphere, schools and work, wherever possible.”

The minister appealed to the states that “have an infection rate of more than 100 cases (per 100,000 people within a week) to continuously apply the agreed emergency brakes in order to reduce the number of injuries.”

Young men called again for easing restrictions on people who received the vaccine, explaining that vaccinated individuals can be treated completely like individuals whose tests showed negative results, and said: “No one will have more or less opportunities than another person, as long as it becomes clear that the risk is Infection is low by testing or vaccination.