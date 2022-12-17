The Högh Esperanza upon arrival, this Thursday, at the new Wilhelmshaven terminal, in the North Sea, in Germany. DAVID HECKER / POOL (EFE)

It is called Höegh Esperanza, it measures 300 meters in length and the German press has been following its journey in real time for days to Wilhelmshaven, a port city on the North Sea coast. Her docking at a newly built pier north of the port on Thursday afternoon has been broadcast as a great event. Because it is. The LNG tanker, which carries around 165,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has become a symbol of Germany’s efforts to become independent of Russian gas supplies.

With the start of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, on February 24, the German government came face to face with an uncomfortable reality that almost no one had wanted to face until then: the heating of half the homes and the operation of the powerful industrial sector depended on 55% of the Russian gas that arrived by tube. From one day to the next, the reckless link with Moscow and the mistakes of the energy policy of the last decades became clear. Germany was facing an unprecedented supply crisis and did not have a single regasification plant, the plants that allow LNG to be imported — the kind that arrives by ship — from any producer on the planet: from the United States to Australia; from Trinidad and Tobago to Egypt.

The arrival of the Höegh Esperanza is a milestone for several reasons. The first, its load is enough to supply between 50,000 and 80,000 German homes for a year, according to the energy company Uniper, and when the temporary floating terminal is in operation after its installation, it will begin to inject the gas into the German network on December 22—will have the capacity to produce some five billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, 6% of the country’s needs. A second ship, the Neptune, arrived on Friday at the port of Lubmin, where they are also preparing to have the infrastructure ready as soon as possible.

The inauguration of the Wilhelmshaven regasification plant marks a before and after on two fronts. On the one hand, it provides a solution in record time to the greatest risk that has gripped the German economy since the start of the war: that there is not enough gas to feed its huge industry. On the other hand, it supposes the implicit recognition of a major error, committed many years before the first Russian soldier crossed the Ukrainian border: that the first European industrial power and the first gas consumer of the Old Continent reached the biggest energy crisis since that there are records without a single LNG conversion plant, which arrives —frozen— by ship, into gas that can be used by industry and homes. The manna of cheap Kremlin fuel, a contributor to the German industrial boom in recent decades, has come to an end with Berlin several meters offside.

Wilhelmshaven will make a decisive contribution to security of supply, yes. However, at its inauguration this Saturday – which will be attended by the chancellor, Olaf Scholz – something else is being celebrated: a kind of rare achievement in a country known for its exasperating bureaucracy and for the delay accumulated in almost all its major projects. . The decision to build LNG terminals was made in February, and the first one starts operating in December. Quite a feat for a country that has inaugurated the Berlin airport nine years late and at an additional cost of 4,000 million. The bill for the regasification plants has also been miscalculated, according to the German press: they have cost twice as much as expected.

The chancellor has reason to celebrate. But not everything is ideal. To begin with, environmental groups criticize the proximity of the terminal to the Wadden Sea, an ecosystem declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco. They are furious because thanks to new regulations to speed up its construction, it has not passed an environmental impact assessment. Voices are also emerging against a deployment of new infrastructure that could prolong Germany’s dependence on hydrocarbons beyond the date on which Germany aims to be emissions neutral, in 2045.

Berlin has just signed a contract with Qatar to receive liquefied natural gas from the Gulf country until at least 2041. The contract is for 15 years, less than what Qatar demanded, according to the German government, which has sold as a success starting a shorter term. In September, Scholz toured countries in the Persian Gulf to personally push for new supply deals. “The deadline is excellent,” said the Minister of Economy and Climate, the green Robert Habeck, who has been installed since February in a permanent conflict between ensuring the supply of gas and not losing sight of the necessary energy transition. Supply from Qatar – two million tons a year – will start arriving in 2026 at a second terminal being built at Brunsbüttel, at the mouth of the Elbe. To this must also be added a similar pact reached with the United Arab Emirates.

In total, Germany has projected 11 LNG terminals, three of them fixed. And studies begin to appear that denounce that the network is oversized. The New Climate Institute, based in Cologne, calculates that, if all are in operation, in four years their annual capacity will be 73,000 million cubic meters. Before the crisis, Russia exported, on average, 46,000 cubic meters. The deployment is “absolutely unnecessary”, conclude its experts. Currently, most of the gas that reaches Germany does so through the gas pipelines that connect it with Norway —a large producer— and the Netherlands —a great gateway for all kinds of supplies to the Old Continent.

The Ministry of Economy and Climate itself has its doubts, judging by a confidential report echoed by some German media. The work “confirms the excess capacity” of the planned network, they point out. Future gas consumption will be reduced from the current 90,000 million to a maximum of 70,000 in 2030, calculates the ministry, which highlights that the industry has consumed 25% less this year thanks to the conversion of processes, a saving that will become permanent .

The EU has two reasons to breathe a sigh of relief in the first serious examination of its energy framework before the arrival of winter: this new regasification plant, another recently inaugurated in the Netherlands and the return to life of several French nuclear plants after months of inactivity, which will make it necessary to burn less natural gas both in its combined cycle plants and in those of its neighboring countries. However, there are still several steps to be taken to achieve energy independence from Russian fuel.

The forced shift of the EU —with Germany always in the lead— in recent months, in which it has had to shift from Russian gas that arrived by tube to LNG, requires much more equipment, apart from the regasification plants that will come into operation. action between now and 2026 and that add up to a total capacity of almost 200 bcm, half of the total European consumption. Furthermore, more supply agreements with producing countries are needed. And more ships to get the fuel to its destination: the current fleet, of about 600 with another 100 more under construction, falls short.

On the first flank, the Old Continent is covering its back little by little, with more and more pacts between various parties in a sort of new LNG diplomacy. This includes, among others, the agreement between the EU and the US sealed just a month after the start of the war. Or Germany’s aforementioned pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, both long-term: a key element for the seller countries, which want to make sure they pay off their necessary investments in liquefaction plants before the ecological transition sends fossil gas into the history drawer. Also that of Italy, the second consumer of the bloc, which has thrown itself into the ring with a more modest pact with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are the first four major agreements of many to come.

