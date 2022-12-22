Berlin (AFP) – Germany on Thursday urged the European Union to consider regulating Twitter following “abrupt” and “arbitrary” decisions since Elon Musk took over the US tech giant’s reins.

The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy, Sven Giegold, of the Green Party, wrote to the European Commission to convey his “great concern” about the fluctuations in the rules of the social network.

In recent days, the company recently acquired by American billionaire Elon Musk has introduced a new rule that prohibits the promotion of competing social networks.

This means that Twitter wants to remove user accounts when they refer to Facebook, Instagram or Mastodon pages, among others.

In the letter that Giegold also posted on Twitter, he indicated that the Commission should carry out a legal examination as soon as possible to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the community bloc’s new Digital Markets Law.

Giegold mentioned his concerns about the “rules of the Twitter platform and its abrupt changes and arbitrary application” in the letter to Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“Gate controllers” are companies such as Google or Facebook that occupy a particularly strong position in the market, which makes them subject to demands such as restrictions on the processing of users’ personal data.

This European classification responds to objective criteria (stock market capitalization, turnover in Europe of the company concerned…) and not to a political appreciation.

According to Giegold, Twitter still fails to meet these strict criteria within the meaning of the Directive, but the platform “exerts a great influence on the formation of public opinion in the world and also in Europe”, which justifies closer monitoring, he says.

Giegold specified that the ban on journalists’ accounts and the restriction of ties with rivals “threaten not only free competition, but also represent a risk to democracy, as well as freedom of expression, information and the press.”

with AFP