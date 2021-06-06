The German government called on to preserve the transit of gas through Ukraine after the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. About this with reference to the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany reports TASS…

Earlier that day, the head of the Austrian energy corporation OMV Rainer Seele said that Ukraine, instead of interfering with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, without entering into fair competition, should offer Gazprom attractive conditions for gas transit to Europe. He stressed that you cannot win the competition without getting involved in the fight.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

Two days earlier, on June 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the implementation of the SP-2 would deprive the country of about $ 3 billion due to the shutdown from gas supplies. Earlier, he expressed confidence that due to Nord Stream 2, Russia will sooner or later refuse to transit gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine, which will affect the country’s income.

At the same time, on June 1, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow does not intend to refuse gas supplies through Ukraine, as it expects an increase in gas transit to Europe in the future.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.

The news is supplemented