Russia must behave transparently in military matters, refrain from provocations and cooperate with Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for this, speaking in Berlin. His speech conveys RIA News…

“Moscow must move from provocations to cooperation. I can only reiterate: the territorial integrity of Ukraine is not being questioned. This again manifested itself in the negotiations with the Ukrainian counterpart. Together with France, we will continue to make efforts in the Normandy format to fully implement the Minsk agreements, because the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved only in this way, ”the diplomat said.

In the same speech, Maas assessed how relevant the Normandy format remains – according to him, it is quite suitable for resolving the situation, but it is unclear when the next meeting of the Quartet will take place and whether it will be able to find a solution.

Since the end of March, a sharp deterioration in the situation has been observed in the zone of armed conflict in Donbass; the parties note an increase in shelling and the concentration of military equipment on the line of contact. In this regard, Ukraine accuses Russia of building up its military presence in the region, as it considers it to be responsible for the conflict. Negotiations within the framework of the trilateral group on Donbass are deadlocked.