The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be linked to the incident with Alexei Navalny. This was stated by the former Federal Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder, quoted by the newspaper Die Zeit.

He pointed out that if the project is stopped, then 10 billion euros of investments will be lost. The ex-chancellor called on the German government to defend the continued construction of the gas pipeline, since it is in its own interests.

Schroeder also stressed that what happened to Navalny has not yet been investigated. “What is happening now is, in essence, speculation, since the exact facts [по инциденту] no, ”the politician said.

On September 21, the deputy of the Hamburg Landtag from the Alternative for Germany party Olga Petersen spoke about the US threats due to Nord Stream 2. According to her, this happened even before the situation with Alexei Navalny. Thus, three American senators, led by Ted Cruz, wrote an official letter with threats to the leadership of the German port of Mukran, which is used for the construction of the gas pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the deadline was postponed by at least a year. In the summer of 2020, the US wanted to increase pressure on the project and extend sanctions to the companies that insure the pipelayers.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane landed in Omsk. There the oppositionist fell into a coma. A few days later, from the Omsk hospital, he was transferred to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. European toxicologists said that a poisonous substance from the “Novichok” group was found in the patient’s analyzes and on a bottle from under water, which his relatives took from a hotel room in Tomsk. Russian doctors insist that the research did not reveal any poisons. In September, Navalny came out of a coma and was discharged from Charite.

