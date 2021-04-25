German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier urged not to link the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project with the situation around Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) and other individual cases. He stated this in an interview with the “Funke” media group, he is quoted as saying TASS…

“We should not link the completion of Nord Stream 2 with the Navalny case. We must evaluate and make a decision on the construction and completion of the gas pipeline independently of individual cases, ”he said.

According to him, for 50 years, gas supplies have never been “a political weapon in relations between East and West,” which was beneficial to the security of gas supply. Altmaier also recalled that the decision to build the gas pipeline was made long ago, the project was approved “in accordance with legislative procedures” by the authorities of various European countries.

Earlier, the United States did not rule out the introduction of new sanctions against Russia due to the situation with Navalny. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States reserves the right to declare further restrictions on individuals and areas of activity based on executive order from the President of the United States.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The American leader did not impose restrictions on Nord Stream 2, but once again spoke out against the pipeline and did not rule out that he could return to this issue in the future.

Navalny is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region. At the end of March, it became known about the deterioration of his health; on April 19, the FSIN reported that he was being transferred to a hospital for convicts.