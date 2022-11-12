Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has harshly criticized the Tehran regime for its violent and brutal response to the popular protests that have shaken the country since mid-September over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini when she was under police custody for not wearing a head covering. “What government is capable of shooting against its own citizens? Whoever acts like this must count on our opposition », underlines Scholz in a video message broadcast this Saturday by his office in which he denounces the serious violations of human rights by the Iranian authorities.

The German Social Democratic leader refers to the protests that have been shaking Iran for weeks, the brutal action of the security forces against the demonstrators, the arbitrary arrests and the recent death sentences, and warns that the West is closely following what is happening in the streets, in the classrooms of universities and colleges and in the courts of law. “We are seeing a fight for freedom and justice. And we are seeing how Iranian drones attack Ukrainian cities and how they kill. All of this is unacceptable,” the head of the German government asserts energetically.

Scholz affirms that there will be more and new sanctions against Iran by the European Union, after the agreement reached by the member countries this Friday. Words are no longer enough “in the face of brutality and disregard for human lives,” says the federal chancellor. “Next week new sanctions will be issued. We want to increase the pressure on the Revolutionary Guard and the political leadership” of Iran, says Scholz, who also reacts to the threats recently made against Germany by the Iranian foreign minister, Hussein Amirabdollahian.

«Common challenges or confrontation»



The head of Iranian diplomacy said on Thursday that his country intends to react to German criticism of the actions of the security forces of his country against the participants in the popular protests. “Germany can choose between cooperation to address common challenges or confrontation,” Amirabdohallian wrote on Twitter, warning that “our response will be adequate and determined,” and commenting that damaging historic bilateral relations will have long-term consequences.

Previously, the German Foreign Minister, the green Annalena Baerbock, had addressed the Tehran authorities, commenting that “we support the women and men of Iran, not only today, but as long as necessary.” In addition to announcing new sanctions against the Tehran regime, Baerbock stressed that “at the same time we are working so that the United Nations Human Rights Council holds an extraordinary meeting on Iran in which a mechanism is opened to clarify” what what happens in that country.