The heads of the Emirati and Israeli diplomacy met for the first time Tuesday afternoon in Berlin, in the symbolic setting of the Shoah Memorial.

The Israeli Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah Ben Zayed Al-Nahiyane, greeted each other with the elbow, in the presence of their German counterpart, Heiko Maas, during this meeting, a new step in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on September 15 signed historic agreements denounced by the Palestinians with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. These two Arab countries are the first to recognize Israel from Egypt and Jordan, in 1979 and 1994. The Emirates and Bahrain, Sunni monarchies, share with the Jewish state an animosity towards Shiite Iran, enemy number one of Washington in the region.