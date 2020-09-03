Illustration of banknotes. (LIONEL VADAM / MAXPPP)

The French government presented on Thursday, September 3 the broad outlines of the 100 billion euro recovery plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis. A global crisis where each country is trying to reboot the economic machine and prepare for the post Covid-19. Franceinfo invites you to focus on three countries: our neighbor across the Rhine, the United States and finally Greece.

In Germany, a reduction in VAT and the development of the hydrogen sector

Berlin was the first European capital to announce measures to prepare for the post-Covid-19 era. At the very beginning of June, it was a recovery plan of 130 billion euros for the rest of this year 2020 and 2021. Measures to support the economy with in particular the one that will cost the State the most, a reduction in VAT until the end of the year, from 19% to 16% and from 7% to 5% for reduced VAT.

There is also financial assistance for families, for parents, of 300 euros per child. Aid also for municipalities, for the automobile as well as more than 10 billion for hospitals. Much has also been done for the cultural sector. Everyone has received their contribution. And then some of that money is mobilized for the future. The Germans want to modernize their infrastructure, such as developing the 5G network. It is therefore not only a stimulus for demand and supply, but also to allow the country and the German economy to cross milestones, “qualitative thresholds”, to remain competitive. This is particularly the case with aid to the automotive sector, a sector which weighs heavily on the German economy.

As in France, the Germans want to develop the hydrogen sector and become a leader in this so-called clean energy. The same goes for the electric vehicle in the automobile. All these billions are not just to cure or curb the crisis, but really to allow the country to gain additional growth points. And apparently it might work. The result, according to the latest economic forecasts published at the end of this summer, shows that this stimulus plan should make it possible to cushion the fall in GDP this year. A fall that is expected of around 6%, which could be almost entirely offset at the end of next year. It must be said that the German state has been able to mobilize a lot of money since the start of this crisis. Reservations that France does not have. For example, Berlin has since March put on the table more than 1 trillion euros.

In the United States, the adoption of a new stimulus plan has stopped

Since the start of the epidemic, more than 3 trillion dollars have already been injected into the economy. On the other hand, things get stuck for the adoption of a new stimulus plan. Everything has been paralyzed since the beginning of August because Democrats and Republicans cannot agree. The White House agrees on a new $ 1.3 trillion stimulus package, but Democrats and House of Representatives boss Nancy Pelosi want a lot more: around $ 2.2 trillion. This sum is even for her the precondition for any resumption of negotiations.

We are therefore at an impasse. In Congress, the Senate is on hiatus, and Republican elected officials are not expected to table a new stimulus package until next week. However, in the spring for the first relaunch, there had been a common and bipartisan approach, which is quite rare under this presidency. But today we are two months away from the presidential and parliamentary elections, it should not be forgotten. They’ll take place on November 3, so no one, Democrats or Republicans, has any plans to back down.

Beyond the sums, the question is to define the priorities of this recovery plan. Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury to Donald Trump, explains that this new plan is to help children and jobs as a priority. In contrast, Republicans want to halt federal unemployment benefits which have been temporarily increased to $ 600 a week. And on the Democrats’ side, we want this aid to also be distributed to local communities, to tenants who can no longer pay their rent, and that part of the 2,200 billion wanted by Nancy Pelosi be allocated to the smooth running elections on November 3.

In Greece, the EU’s recovery plan is welcome

The coronavirus crisis hit Greece as it recovered from 10 years of a terrible economic crisis when its GDP fell by a quarter. Suffice to say that even late the recovery plan of the European Union is welcome. Greece obtained nearly 32 billion from the European Support Fund, including 19.5 billion in grants and 12.5 billion in loans.

Athens is terribly affected by this new crisis because of the vertiginous drop in income from tourism which represents more than 25% of its GDP. Also, most of these funds will go to support this pillar sector of the economy. Another part will go to the medical sector, which has been damaged by past austerity measures. Finally, substantial aid is planned for SMEs, the real backbone of the country’s economy.

This support fund had political repercussions. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis refused to allow this contribution to be accompanied by additional supervision of the Greek economy. He also proceeded with a ministerial reshuffle by creating two posts specially provided for the processing of these funds. The 70% of these subsidies will be received in the years 2021 and 2022. The remaining 30% will be fully received by the end of the year 2023. Which seems very distant in view of the 13% recession announced for September.

Another problem is the surprise and unforeseen increase in military spending due to tensions in the eastern Mediterranean with Turkey. A significant purchase of Rafales, drones as well as the recruitment of 6,000 soldiers is planned by January.