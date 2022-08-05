Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | Uniper faces new difficulties as Rhine water level continues to fall – Commercial water traffic could end in just a few days

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in World Europe
0

If it is not possible to transport coal along the river to the coal-fired power plants, energy production will begin to struggle.

Drought therefore, the falling water level of the Rhine threatens to close several companies operating along the river, tells British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the German authorities, it is possible that commercial water traffic will have to be stopped in a few days. This would mean that businesses along the river would not receive vital transportation.

News agency Bloomberg by one of the victims is energy company Fortum’s German subsidiary Uniper. Uniper has announced that two of its coal-fired power plants located along the Rhine will have to reduce their energy production if the coal cannot be transported along the river.

According to the companies operating the power plants, energy production has so far been able to be kept at an almost normal level. The reduction of around 10–15 megawatts is due to the fact that the power plants are not designed to withstand such high temperatures as have been at their highest in Europe this summer.

See also  Pets will be included in the labeling law

Uniper has been in big trouble because of the war in Ukraine, as Russia has cut its supplies of cheap natural gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Despite the rescue package negotiated with the German government, the company’s losses continue to be high.

Read more: Russia said again that it will reduce Nord Stream’s gas volumes – for Uniper, the decision could mean additional losses of tens of millions of euros

Germany is as an emergency measure has restarted its coal-fired power plants to secure energy supply, but may now find itself in a ditch. According to The Guardian, German industry now watches the height of the river level almost as closely as the natural gas delivery volumes.

Even now, ships are only allowed to carry half of the load they can carry. This has meant that companies have had to reduce their production.

According to The Guardian, most of Germany’s river freight travels along the Rhine. Transport difficulties also mean that the prices of goods rise.

See also  Golf | Golfer Noora Komulainen knows the challenges of motherhood - after a business trip, daughter Elli teases her mother for two days, but smiles at her father

In 2018, ship traffic in the river had to be stopped for six months when the water level dropped too low in one of the river’s lowest points.

At that time, for example, the car manufacturer Volkswagen did not receive its steel deliveries on time, while its steel supplier Thyssenkrupp did not get raw material transported to their factory in Duisburg.

After the 2018 crisis, plans have been made, for example, to deepen the river and to introduce barges and ships that travel in shallower water. However, according to The Guardian, the implementation has progressed slowly.

Usually the water level is at its lowest point clearly later in the year than now. Throughout the summer, Europe has suffered from exceptionally warm weather, which has caused, for example, several extensive wildfires in Central Europe.

On Wednesday, the Dutch government declared due to water shortage drought. The Dutch summer has been exceptionally dry, and according to Reuters, the drought is particularly problematic in the Netherlands, as it turns rivers into silt. As a result of this, river traffic becomes difficult.

See also  Russian attack Why did Russia invade Ukraine, and how will it affect Finland? HS gathered answers to key questions

#Germany #Uniper #faces #difficulties #Rhine #water #level #continues #fall #Commercial #water #traffic #days

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

International politics | The United States comments on China's announcement to end cooperation in defense and climate matters: "They are punishing the whole world"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.