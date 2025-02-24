The results of the elections were not satisfied last night. Friedrich Merz, at the head of the CDU, had set 30% as a “good result” line and stayed at 28.5%, which means that a third game will need for … form government. This will complicate your life a lot. He also has the Sister Social Cristiana (CSU), ‘de facto’ a fourth partner with his own red lines and with the authority of having obtained 39% of the votes in Bavaria. Even so, as expected, Merz celebrated the victory and especially congratulated Juge Unión, the youth of the party, for its magnificent campaign, which has attracted a considerable percentage of young vote according to the internal studies of the CDU.

“I am aware of the responsibility, of the dimension of the task and I know that it will not be easy,” Merz admitted in his first reaction, and promised a “good parliamentary majority.” “The world will not wait for us, we must do the right thing at home, in Europe and in the world, and I will personally take care of it,” he began to exercise leadership, before opening the party’s closure at the Konrad house Adenauer to the shout of “Rambo Zambo!”, A rap on Merz composed of German rapper Stefan Raab, that the leader of the CDU had promised the Youth of the match dance on the night of the victory.

Geographically, the German map was colored yesterday of turquoise blue in the east half of the territory, where alternative for Germany (AFD) was as the first game in many districts. Alice Weidel was the first of the candidates to celebrate her 20% at a federal scale, but she had advanced to the directive that she hoped to climb up to 22% and fell short. “It is a historical moment, we have folded our result in three years and we have become the second political force of the country,” he proclaimed, but in his forced smile the internal drama was guessed.

This percentage is what the party gets with the United States administration actively campaigning in its favor and with practically an attack on Islamist or anti -Semitic motivation per day in Germany, hardly repeatable conditions. It is a roof result and the only possibility of continuing to grow last night by Weidel in his direct message to Friedrich Mer: «If it falls into the temptation to agree with social democrats and green, to continue doing the same leftist policy as until now, In the next elections we will get first place at the polls ».

“The Germans want a black-Azul coalition,” he legitimized the association that mathematics supports but that the CDU keeps under the sanitary cord. «We must worry all about a fifth of German voters opt for a party that is at least in the extremist of the right, which openly seeks links with neo -Nazism in terms of language and ideology, which plays with the fears of people and It offers them only apparent solutions, ”the President of the Jewish Central Council, Josef Schuster, reacted.

The Social Democrats will be the first negotiation option, as Merz has suggested in the campaign, and will find a very small party with a sense of state. Olaf Scholz spoke of a “bitter result” and recognized his responsibility. He congratulated the CDU for his electoral victory, while all the SPD machinery prepared for negotiation. “Our party is facing the worst result in its history and I assume my responsibility,” he suggested his withdrawal, and confirmed that, in any case, he will not participate in the imminent negotiations.

Relay in the SPD

Scholz is expected to take a step back, surely together with the Secretary General Lars Klingbeil, who supported his candidacy against the desire of the bases, which mostly preferred Boris Pistorius, current Minister of Defense. Klingbei spoke last night about the need for a “generational relief.” But no one will avoid an analysis that favors the further wing of the party.

The votes that the SPD loses are approximately the same as the Radical Left party, Linke, with a housing and rental campaign and apparently benefited by the hardening of the immigration approaches by the CDU. Its leader, Heidi Reichinnek, arises as a reference figure on the left. And, even more on the left, the meterrusa Sarah Wagencknecht (BSW), of recent creation, was discussed at the close of this edition between being out of Parliament or overcoming the 5%barrier. It depends on that Merz needs two or three partners. In case BSW does not obtain parliamentary presence, the CDU/CSU could form a stable government only with the SPD. Otherwise, Merz will be forced to negotiate a ‘Kenyan coalition’ with social democrats and green, an unbearable drink for his brother party, the CSU Bavara. Throughout the campaign, the CSU has expressly ruled out that possibility for its incompatibility with green policies. The president of Bavaria, Markus Söder, has made this refusal a personal matter and negotiation becomes for Merz Escabrosa in every way.

Another of the great losers of the night was the Liberal Party (FDP). It could have been the third partner of a ‘Germany coalition’ with Merz and the Social Democrats. But, after confirming the count that does not enter the Parliament, its leader Christian Lindner announced last night that he leaves politics.

In the traditional debate ‘Ronda de los Elefantes’, in which all candidates meet to make a first reading of the results, Merz expressed last night his willingness to negotiate a coalition with great speed.

Along the same lines, the president of the German industry federation (BDI), Peter Leibinger, recalled that “the German economy needs a new government capable of acting very quickly, with a stable majority in the Democratic Center.” Before even the end of the voting, he insisted that “the delay in decisions and measures in many spheres of the economy must be urgently resolved, in existential matters such as the reduction of bureaucracy, state investment, the price of energy and security policy ». “Democrats in the center are now called to the rapid and responsible formation of a government that can send an important sign of optimism in the economy and society,” Leibinger asked as “new beginning.”

That is also the message that sends the high participation in these elections, of 84%. Merkel, with the feeling of security that extended among the population, exercised throughout its four legislatures an involuntary and progressive demobilizing effect of the vote and in the successive elections it was decreasing the participation, until the non -voters became in fact the largest electoral group. This time, the Germans have made mass to the polls and granted a government formation mandate overturned to the right.