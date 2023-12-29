A 37-year-old woman was killed and six other people, including her 11-year-old daughter, were injured in the center of Passau in Bavaria, southern Germany, after a truck hit a group of pedestrians. A police spokesperson made this known to Bild, underlining that the truck driver had just made a delivery. The man, injured in the collision, is now hospitalized in the clinic.

''According to initial investigations, the 63-year-old truck driver, after making a delivery, continued his journey, passed in front of a stopped vehicle and hit six pedestrians”, the police reported. The police told Dpa to believe that it was an accident.