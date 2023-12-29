Dramatic accident in Passau, Lower Bavaria, where a truck driver lost control of the vehicle in a pedestrian area and hit a group of people. A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were killed, while her 9-year-old son is hospitalized in serious condition together with two women aged 70 and 45. According to what Faz reports, the 63-year-old truck driver was making a delivery trip in Bahnhofsstrasse, lined with shops, when, to avoid a stopped bus, he ended up on a pavement and then against a wall.

Several rescue helicopters landed on the Schanzlbrucke, a multi-lane bridge, to transport the injured to clinics. A police spokesperson rejected theories on social media that it could be an intentional act: “It is certain that it was a road accident.” Version also confirmed by the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann: «So far there is no evidence of an act motivated by political reasons». In particular, it will be verified whether it was a driver error or a technical fault. The truck driver is in police custody after receiving medical treatment.