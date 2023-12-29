Terror in the center of the German town of Passau, where a truck hit a crowd of pedestrians, causing the death of a woman. At least four people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl, the victim's daughter. According to what was reported by “Bild”, the driver of the vehicle is also hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle was a 63-year-old, who was injured in the accident at a sales point of the “Woolworth” clothing chain. The driver was hospitalized with four other injured people, some in serious condition. The victim is a 37-year-old, who died on the spot. The woman's 11-year-old daughter is among the injured.

The police were unable to provide any information on the facts, whether it was an accident or a premeditated act. It cannot be ruled out that the driver of the truck was struck by an illness, losing control of the vehicle.

Passau Mayor Jürgen Dupper said he was: “Deeply affected and shocked by today's accident. In such events, our full solidarity goes to those affected and their families. I would like to express sincere thanks to the police, emergency doctors, paramedics, firefighters and all other rescue organizations who carried out their work in an exemplary manner in these terrible circumstances. This misfortune means the worst possible end for 2023.”