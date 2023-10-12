DThe traffic light parties remain under pressure after the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse. In the “Deutschlandtrend” for the ARD “Morgenmagazin” on Friday, they achieved their weakest result since the federal election. Together, the SPD, Greens and FDP only received approval from a third of voters in the survey by the Infratest dimap institute. At 23 percent, the AfD achieved its highest value to date in the “Germany trend”.

If there were a federal election next Sunday, the CDU/CSU would gain one percentage point compared to the previous week to 29 percent. The SPD would lose one percentage point and would reach 15 percent, the worst poll figure in this legislative period. The Greens would also lose one percentage point and would reach 13 percent. The FDP would fall back to five percent (minus one point). Free voters and the Left Party each get four percent.

Migration is by far the most important issue for citizens

According to the survey, the topic of immigration/refugees is currently what concerns German citizens the most. 44 percent of those surveyed named this as, in their opinion, the most important political problem that politicians should address as a priority. The area of ​​armed conflict/peace/foreign policy follows in second place with 18 percent. Other topics such as pensions/old-age security (13 percent), the economy (eleven percent) and inflation and taxes (ten percent each) follow at a distance.

According to the survey this week, other priorities such as environmental protection/climate change (one percent) or wages and social injustice (three percent each), which were described as important by respondents in the past, clearly took a back seat this week.

The Infratest dimap institute surveyed a total of 1,203 eligible voters in Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday on behalf of the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. The margin of error was given as two to three percentage points.