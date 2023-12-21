In the current ARD Germany trends, the CDU and CSU together have 32 percent of voter approval, followed by the AfD. Only then do the SPD, Greens and FDP come – with a fair distance.

KJust before Christmas, the parties in the traffic light coalition were only just ahead of the opposition Union in a survey. If there were elections next Sunday, the SPD, Greens and FDP would get 33 percent – that's one point more than the CDU/CSU currently have 32 percent. The Union would also be by far the strongest faction in the Bundestag. This emerges from the current Germany trend for the ARD “Morgenmagazin”, which WDR published on Thursday evening in Cologne.

In the survey by the Infratest dimap institute, the Chancellor's SPD party is at 14 percent – the value has not changed compared to the survey from the beginning of December. The Greens lose one point and now have 14 percent. The FDP gained one point to five percent. This would mean she would just get over the five percent hurdle and would be represented in the Bundestag again.

Left and free voters not in the Bundestag

The AfD remains unchanged at 21 percent in the survey – which would make it the second strongest force. The Free Voters gained one point to four percent, the Left remained unchanged at three percent – both parties would therefore not be in the Bundestag.

Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.