The calm that prevailed in dealing with the coronavirus in the summer for at least a few weeks has completely evaporated. This is ensured by the increasing number of new infections, which is now almost daily over the 2000 mark. For weeks, this has been accompanied by numerous warnings of a further increase in infections and a development that may soon no longer be controllable.

The Chancellor therefore addressed the citizens in the Bundestag with urgent words on Wednesday. She asked her to persevere, to continue to obey the rules or to increase them again. Your words “we have to talk”, addressed directly to the audience, could become a central expression of this crisis.

All the appeals, the numbers and the warnings derived from them are now leaving their mark on the general public’s mood. The fear of being infected with Corona has increased significantly within a month. It is particularly noticeable that fewer and fewer citizens have virtually no worries about catching the virus.

According to the Germany trend by infratest dimap on behalf of ARD “Tagesthemen” and WELT, the value in the group of those who are very worried or even very worried has increased by ten percentage points (36 percent in total). In September it was 26 percent. The concerns are less pronounced at 41 percent (minus one point). 23 percent (minus eight points) are not very worried.

Even greater than fear of infection is fear of the long-term consequences of infection. Reports of persistent shortness of breath, exhaustion, loss of taste, hair loss and nerve pain can now be found numerous in the media and in the scientific literature. It is still unclear how long these consequences will actually last. The pandemic is still too fresh for that.

19 percent are very afraid, 34 percent are very afraid of the possible permanent consequences of Corona. 30 percent remain a little more relaxed, only 15 percent remain calm. So although fear is growing, confidence in the current safeguards remains high. 59 percent consider it sufficient. As many as in September.

There is hardly any movement in the group of those for whom they do not go far enough (27 percent, minus one). Only eleven percent, as many as a month ago, consider the procedure to be excessive. Politicians can still count on very high levels of support for their crisis management. Even the latest measures that were decided on Tuesday are receiving approval.

An overwhelming 85 percent think the upper limit for private celebrations is right. The federal and state governments had agreed to limit these to 50 people in public and rented rooms above a certain value (35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days). From 50 corona cases, only 25 people are allowed. In contrast, there are no limits in your own four walls. The citizens were only “urgently” asked to limit themselves to 25 guests.

But some federal states have already gone beyond this and tightened the rules. In Berlin, which is now heavily affected by Corona, the upper limit of 25 is also mandatory in your own apartment. Independent of the infection process. Lower Saxony is also planning such a regulation. Overall, however, such country-wide solo efforts are not well received. 78 percent of those questioned would like a more uniform approach.

Under the influence of the corona pandemic, the 30th anniversary of reunification will take place this year. The comparison between the health system of the GDR and that of today in 2020 is significantly more positive than in 2019: 69 percent of West Germans (plus ten points) and 56 percent of East Germans (plus nine) praise the German health system as a whole. This is certainly a direct consequence of the experience with the Corona crisis, in which the system has proven to be largely crisis-proof.

An evaluation of the school systems of the two German states was also asked. In contrast to West Germany and all of Germany, that of the GDR was organized centrally. And many East Germans mourn this afterwards. Only 29 percent think the current one is better. 54 percent think it’s worse. The West Germans, on the other hand, prefer their education system to that of the GDR. Unlike the people in the East German countries, those in the West only know one thing.

A largely positive judgment about society in the GDR has meanwhile also spread widely in the old federal states. 42 percent of West Germans believe that social cohesion was better in the East. 36 percent say no. The judgment is even clearer among the East Germans.

Here 74 percent say that there is less togetherness in today’s Federal Republic than in the GDR. For many East Germans, a kind of longing also arises here. A feeling that probably contributes to the fact that when asked whether they perceive themselves as “German” or “East German”, 41 percent still prefer East German identity. This is hardly an issue for West Germans. According to this, only 16 percent define themselves as “West German”.

When it comes to cohesion and the like, we’re also back to the corona pandemic. 92 percent of all citizens think that the crisis can only be overcome if people show solidarity with one another.

For the Germany trend, Infratest Dimap surveyed 1001 voters on September 28 and 29. The margin of error is between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points.