Low can only rejoice at the last, German seconds. The team of the Italian Marco Rossi is only one step away from the feat that seemed impossible

The scene opens with the invasion of an activist who, during the Hungarian anthem, left the stands waving a large rainbow flag, going as far as the players were lined up in solidarity with the LGBTQ community against the restrictive measures adopted by the government of Viktor Orban.

Then the referee blows his whistle and the hostilities begin. With definitely a few too many difficulties compared to those foreseen by Germany which with great difficulty drew 2-2 against Marco Rossi’s Hungary and qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2020. Loew’s team after being under in the score for almost the whole race in the final finds the 2-2 which allows him to climb to 4 points in second place for the better goal difference compared to Portugal who always closed 4 points in third place and hopes for the repechage, while Hungary closes last with 2 points but with very high level performance. France first with 5 points. Rossi’s team took the lead in the 11th minute with Á.Szalai, suffered the same in the 66th minute with the German Havertz but immediately found the new advantage, in the 68th minute with Schafer but the great pressure of Germany led to the definitive 2-2 84 ‘thanks to the goal of the new entry Goretzka.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS