Monday, July 25, 2022
Germany | Trees planted in memory of concentration camp victims were destroyed in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in World Europe
Seven of the trees planted in memory of the Buchenwald concentration camp were either felled or otherwise badly damaged during the past week. In addition, two more trees were destroyed over the weekend.

of Buchenwald trees planted in memory of concentration camp victims have been vandalized on two separate occasions in the past week.

The old concentration camp is located in the state of Thuringia, whose Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow announced that he would interrupt his vacation due to the incident.

About 56,000 people died during World War II at Buchenwald. The name of the camp means beech forest, which is why the local Lebenshilfewerk organization has planted trees on the death march route leading to the camp since 1999.

Seven of the memorial trees were either felled or otherwise badly damaged during the past week. In addition, two more trees were destroyed over the weekend.

Speaking on the matter, Ramelow promised that two new ones would be planted in place of every destroyed tree.

According to the foundation that manages the camp’s memorials, neo-Nazi visits to the area have been a growing problem.

