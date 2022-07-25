Germany | Trees planted in memory of concentration camp victims were destroyed in Germany

Seven of the trees planted in memory of the Buchenwald concentration camp were either felled or otherwise badly damaged during the past week. In addition, two more trees were destroyed over the weekend.

The old concentration camp is located in the state of Thuringia, whose Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow announced that he would interrupt his vacation due to the incident.

About 56,000 people died during World War II at Buchenwald. The name of the camp means beech forest, which is why the local Lebenshilfewerk organization has planted trees on the death march route leading to the camp since 1999.

Speaking on the matter, Ramelow promised that two new ones would be planted in place of every destroyed tree.

According to the foundation that manages the camp’s memorials, neo-Nazi visits to the area have been a growing problem.