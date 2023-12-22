Germany handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. This was reported on December 22 website Government of Germany.

The military aid package over the past week included three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAGs) complete with spare parts, ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks and two Wisent 1 armored vehicles.

In addition, Berlin sent Kyiv more than 30 thousand shells for Gepard self-propelled guns, 10 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts and 2.5 thousand 155 mm artillery shells.

Two border guard vehicles, eight Zetros trucks, several trailers and medical supplies were also handed over.

Earlier, on December 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kyiv would evaluate Berlin’s support by real actions, not words of support. He also noted that Germany is the second country in the world in terms of assistance to Ukraine.

On December 15, Bild reported that heating and fuel taxes will be raised in Germany next year due to budget shortfalls. Tax breaks on diesel will also be eliminated, which will impact agriculture and food prices.

Before this, on December 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the German federal budget for 2024 included €8 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine. He also once again promised to provide this support for as long as necessary. Finance Minister Christian Lindner clarified that we are talking about direct assistance in addition to that provided by the EU.

Earlier, on December 9, Scholz said that assistance to Ukraine had become a “financial challenge” for Germany. However, the Chancellor emphasized that it is necessary to be ready to provide assistance to Ukraine for another two or three years.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.