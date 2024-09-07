Saturday, September 7, 2024
Germany | Train traffic in Germany stopped due to a technical fault

September 7, 2024
Trains cannot continue operating in the fault area until the technical problem is fixed.

Central Germany there are major disruptions in train traffic, says Deutsche Bahn, which is responsible for German rail traffic.

Problems occur at least in the Frankfurt am Main area, reports the news agency Reuters. The problems seem to be caused by interference in Deutsche Bahn’s radio systems.

Deutsche Bahn websites According to The company says it is currently working to fix the problem.

Bild magazine resemblethat Frankfurt Central Station is the hub of all European train traffic. According to the magazine, around 1,200 local and long-distance trains pass through the station per day.

