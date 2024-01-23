Germany's national railway company Deutsche Bahn and millions of passengers across the country are preparing to begin a six-day strike called by the German train drivers' union (GDL).

The strike is scheduled to begin in the early morning hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, and is expected to cause massive disruptions to train service across the country.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bahn began publishing limited emergency timetables for trains that will operate despite the strike. The strike on passenger trains is expected to continue until Monday.

As for shipping service, the strike will begin later this evening. During previous strikes, about 80% of all long-distance train trips were cancelled. Deutsche Bahn also expects significant cancellations and delays to regional train service over the next few days, although the extent of these cancellations will vary from region to region. Deutsche Bahn's urban train lines, which operate under the name “S-Bahn” in Germany, will also be affected by the strike.

The strike will also affect regional trains, although the railway operator said the severity of the impact may vary from region to region. Deutsche Bahn and the GDL union have been engaged in bitter arbitration negotiations for months, with the union demanding a reduction in standard working hours in addition to an increase in salaries. This strike is the fourth strike organized by the union in recent months, and is expected to be much longer.