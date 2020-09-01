Researchers present the German institute DIW’s project on universal income in Berlin, August 18, 2020 (WOLFGANG KUMM / DPA)

When we talk about universal income, two opinions are schematically opposed: those who believe that having an income without having to work will push people into laziness and those who argue that, on the contrary, universal income could make people more creative and more engaged in society. To be sure, the German institute DIW, which advises the government, has decided to test the universal income.

The experiment is funded by an activist association “Mein Grundeinkommen” (“my basic salary”). The DIW wants to study what consequences a universal income could have on the labor market, on social relations, the way in which the individual structures his day, food, human relations.

The 120 “guinea pigs” will thus receive 1200 euros per month unconditionally for three years. The first phase of the study started at the end of August: it involved selecting 120 candidates and 1380 statistical twins, ie a control sample of people with the same social-professional characteristics but not receiving universal income.

Anyone of full age living in Germany could apply. And, there, the first surprise for the authors of this study: in three days, they collected a million applications from people ready to participate in the study, proof for the DIW of the acuteness of the question.

During the three years that the survey will last, the 120 beneficiaries of the universal income and their 1,380 statistical twins will have to regularly answer the investigators’ questions. How many will leave a poorly paid job, reduce their working time or commit to more democracy? These are all questions to which the study will attempt to provide scientific answers.