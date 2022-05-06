Germany will supply the kyiv government with seven modern ‘Panzerhaubitzen 2000’ self-propelled heavy howitzers and will begin training next week for the Ukrainian soldiers responsible for their future management in this country, Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Friday. The weapon systems come from a batch that is currently completing its maintenance and renovation phase and can be terminated by the “Bundeswehr”, the federal army, without its defensive capacity being affected. Lambrecht stressed that the first 20 Ukrainian soldiers to be trained in its use will arrive in Germany next week and that their accelerated training will last about 40 days, although she pointed out that this period could be significantly shortened.

The federal government’s decision to send such heavy artillery came as early as mid-April, after the Netherlands announced that it would provide Ukraine with a total of five German-made Panzerhaubitzen 2000s. Berlin already announced then that it would take charge of the instruction of the Ukrainian soldiers for its handling. Germany’s contribution will allow the Ukrainian military to now have a dozen such self-propelled howitzers and form a more effective unit. Although it looks like a battle tank due to its tracks and cannon, heavy self-propelled howitzers are artillery pieces that, in this case, accurately hit targets located at distances of up to 40 kilometers.

“The ‘Panzerhaubitze 2000’ is one of the most modern artillery pieces in the world. Its strength lies in its precision and long range in combat, ”says a ‘Bundeswehr’ manual, which highlights that its crew can launch up to six grenades that hit the same target simultaneously. The German howitzers will be equipped with their ammunition, although they can also load grenades that the United States is supplying. The seven pieces of heavy artillery are added to the 50 ‘Gepard’ anti-aircraft tanks that their manufacturer, the German company KMW, had in its warehouses and that Berlin has bought for kyiv. Lambrecht’s announcement came in the town of Sliac in Slovakia, neighboring Ukraine, where German soldiers have deployed batteries of Patriot missiles to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

The announcement of the new shipment of heavy weapons from Germany to Ukraine came the day after Berlin and kyiv resolved their diplomatic dispute. The tensions between the two governments occurred after the Ukrainian authorities withdrew an invitation to visit kyiv to the German president, Frank Walter Steinmeier, due to his alleged closeness to Russia during his time as German foreign minister. For the government of the Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, an affront to the German head of state. The crisis was resolved on Thursday after a telephone conversation between Steinmeier and his Ukrainian colleague, Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president later stated that he would be glad to receive the German leader and Scholz soon in kyiv. A visit by the head of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, is scheduled beforehand.