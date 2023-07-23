Germany will soon deliver to Ukraine the first batch of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (ZSU), which Berlin handed over to Kyiv. This was reported by the newspaper on July 22 Bild am Sonntag.

It is noted that Germany has supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with 40 ZSU Gepard. According to the publication, Kyiv is in dire need of ammunition for these installations. In total, the German defense concern Rheinmetall promised to supply Ukraine with 300,000 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard ZSU, but only 40,000 will be sent this year.

The newspaper indicated that a new batch of shells for ZSU should arrive at the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future. To solve the problem of the shortage of such projectiles, Rheinmetall launched a new production line in a few months at the Unterlus plant in Lower Saxony, although this usually takes years, emphasizes Bild am Sonntag.

ZSU Gepard were developed in the 1980s, at the moment they are decommissioned by the German army. Therefore, there were no stocks of 35 mm shells in Germany. Other countries, such as Switzerland or Brazil, have refused to provide the ammunition they have for political reasons.

Earlier, on June 15, Rheinmetall director Armin Papperger said that the group expects to conclude a deal with the German government for the production of ammunition, the amount of which could reach billions of euros. He added that in July it is planned to deliver the first 35 mm shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Papperger noted that the government has ordered 300,000 cartridges, of which up to 60,000 will be delivered to Ukraine this year.

On May 31, it became known that the Pentagon signed a contract with Global Military Products for the purchase and supply of Gepard air defense systems (air defense) in the amount of $118.3 million as part of assistance to Ukraine. Delivery is scheduled for May 2024.

On March 8, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Germany had transferred two more Gepard SPAAGs to Ukraine. They were also allocated 6,000 ammunition. In total, Berlin delivered 34 ZSU Gepard to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.