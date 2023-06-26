Monday, June 26, 2023, 2:15 p.m.



Germany is willing to increase its military presence in Lithuania, given the demands for greater protection from neighboring Russia expressed by the Vilnius government. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted on Monday Berlin’s willingness to permanently station a brigade of 4,000 men on Lithuanian soil, where the Bundeswehr, the German army, maintains a sporadic presence of troops in the relays that take place. the different countries of the Atlantic Alliance. “Germany is willing to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania,” Pistorius said during an official visit to Vilnius, although he called for the creation of the necessary infrastructure and the possibility for these soldiers to exercise there on a regular basis.

The German Minister of Defense stressed that this initiative “represents a great challenge” and will be a measure that “cannot be resolved in just a few months.” To questions from journalists, he did not want to offer a specific date for the transfer of the 4,000 men and women to Lithuania and insisted that the conditions must first be created for their parking to be possible. Until now, Germany has only kept the high command of a brigade stationed in the Baltic country, whose soldiers travel to Lithuania to carry out maneuvers and later return to their headquarters in this country. In order to form a permanent location, it is not only necessary to build a barracks for the accommodation of the German military, but also to look for alternatives to the military maneuver grounds in Pabrade, where they usually practice in Lithuania, but which is already saturated.

Better infrastructures



The Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, already promised the Lithuanian government in 2022 the sending of a German brigade for its permanent location in that country, but without specifying when it would take place. Germany now plans to take the necessary steps to prepare the transfer of the soldiers and all the necessary military material to make them fully operational. Pistorius’s announcement shortly before the NATO summit is apparently intended to reassure the Lithuanian government and kick-start the operation. The Lithuanian Defense Minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, stressed that the Vilnius government will now do everything possible to facilitate this move and stressed that “improving the infrastructure for the troops is our priority.”

Currently only about 20 German brigade commanders are permanently in Lithuania. The majority of the 41st Antepomeranian Cavalry Brigade, equipped with tanks and armor, is spread over various barracks in northern Germany and in the event of a crisis can be transferred to Lithuania within ten days. An operation that has already been carried out three times. In recent days they have moved there for exercises that will begin on July 7, in addition to a thousand soldiers, 300 tanks and other vehicles. The German army also has several hundred soldiers stationed at the Lithuanian base in Rukla, who are part of a 1,600-man NATO combat unit from various member countries. The Bundeswehr directs the so-called “Battle Group” of the Atlantic Alliance in that country, which was created at the time after the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula.