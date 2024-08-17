Bundestag: Germany to create commission to investigate Nord Stream 2 bombing

Germany needs to set up a commission to investigate the explosions of the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in order to identify the role of the German government in the incident, Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht said, writes RIA Novosti.

According to her, if it becomes known that the German authorities knew any information about the attack plan, then the “scandal of the century” will arise in German politics. “We need an investigative commission in the Bundestag to clarify the role of the German government. What and at what point did the German authorities and government representatives know?” she noted.

Wagenknecht clarified that the blowing up of gas pipelines could be considered an attack on the German energy supply.

The explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, through which Russia supplied gas to Europe, occurred on September 26, 2022. It was previously reported that the order to blow up the facilities was given by the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny.