German Defense Minister Lambrecht: Germany will patrol Polish airspace

Germany will patrol the airspace of Poland. Such an agreement was reached following negotiations between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak. This is reported in Twitter-Account of the German military department.

According to Lambrecht, Berlin will send Patriot missile systems to Warsaw, and Eurofighter fighters will be used to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

Lambrecht called Poland a friend and ally of the FRG and noted that this country, as a neighbor of Ukraine, is “especially not protected.”

Earlier, Christine Lambrecht acknowledged that the incident with the fall of a Ukrainian missile in the Polish village of Przewoduv demonstrated the decline of the European defense system. In particular, she pointed out that Europe will strengthen air defense, since there are “gaps” in this area.

Information about the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland appeared on November 15. As a result, two people died. As President of the country Andrzej Duda said, the missiles could have been fired by Ukrainian air defense forces.

Official Kyiv blamed Moscow for the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations and said that no strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.