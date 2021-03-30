After Berlin and Munich temporarily suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under 60 years of age, the health authorities of Germany reported that they will review the use of this vaccine to decide what to do.

It was announced that at 18 local time (13 in Argentina), there will be a meeting between the federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and those responsible for the Länder – the federated states – to address the situation.

The German vaccination committee, known as STIKO, is expected to recommend that the vaccine for AstraZeneca is used for those over 60 years of age, after 31 cases of thrombosis were reported in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, nine of whom died.

German health authorities will decide what to do with the Astrazeneca vaccine. Photo: AP

Temporary suspension

Dilek Kalayci, head of Health of the regional government of the German capital, justified the decision to temporarily suspend the use of the vaccine for Berlin due to the existence of new data on side effects, after learning that two Berlin hospitals announced the suspension of AstraZeneca for women under 55 years of age.

One of Berlin’s large hospitals, Charité, announced in a statement that, “although there have been no complications there after vaccinations with AstraZeneca,” it wants to “act with caution and wait for final evaluations“.

A similar decision was announced by the group of Vivantes clinics, where they have been vaccinated with the serum of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company “several thousand” of its workers, according to local media.

As reported by the local newspaper TagesspiegelIn Charité, some 19,000 people are employed, while the Vivantes clinics – which also manage residences for the elderly – employ about 17,000.

The source also reported that in Charité they have been vaccinated two thirds of the staff, 70% of them with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The decision of the Berlin authorities is known after the Paul-Ehrlich Institute, a reference center for vaccination in Germany, announced that it had detected 31 cases of thrombosis in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, nine of whom died, as reported on Tuesday by the weekly Der sppiegel.

In nineteen of these cases a deficiency of platelets was found in the blood and the institute indicated that of the deceased only two were men, aged 36 and 57, according to the publication.

The institute added that all other cases of sinus vein thrombosis refer to women with ages between 20 and 63 years.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology in Germany – where vaccination with AstraZeneca was temporarily suspended and resumed on March 19 – a total of 2.7 million people have already received that vaccine.

